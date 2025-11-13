BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for Thursday Night Football action on Nov. 13. Drake Maye and the New England Patriots enter this AFC East showdown with an impressive 8-2 record, while the New York Jets look to build momentum after winning back-to-back games following their dismal 0-7 start. This welcome offer joins other competitive sportsbook promos available for the primetime matchup.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus protection
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their first bet on any market, including Thursday Night Football between the Patriots and Jets. If the wager wins, bettors keep their cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure varies based on wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake, while wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers.
- New users must use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during registration.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the welcome offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not return stake when used.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Patriots vs Jets
Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM requires completing a simple registration process before Thursday Night Football kicks off. The straightforward steps ensure new users can quickly access their welcome bonus and start betting on the Patriots-Jets matchup.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available methods.
- Place your qualifying wager on any market, including Thursday Night Football betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to continue wagering.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promos for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions complement the new user welcome bonus and provide continued value for Thursday Night Football and other sporting events throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Jets vs. Patriots game.
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
Claim thousands more in bonuses from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
