BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks Up to $1,500 Welcome Offer for Raiders vs. Broncos
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. With the Raiders and Broncos facing off in a crucial AFC West showdown on Thursday, Nov. 6, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to bet on TNF action.
New bettors can take advantage of this generous promotion and explore the extensive sportsbook promos available at BetMGM Sportsbook for Thursday night's divisional clash.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for Raiders vs. Broncos
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place their first real money bet on any sports market, including Thursday night's Raiders vs. Broncos matchup.
If your first bet wins on the Raiders vs. Broncos game, you keep your winnings as cash. However, if your wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the original wager amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Broncos to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you wagered $40 on the Raiders moneyline and lost, you would get one $40 bonus bet.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome bonus for Raiders vs. Broncos
Getting started with your BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before Thursday night's AFC West battle:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the registration process by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Raiders vs. Broncos betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users can read our BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting markets.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers, extending beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds for popular Thursday Night Football matchups and other primetime sporting events.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Raiders vs. Broncos game.
Compare Raiders vs. Broncos betting promos
The links below get you even more bonuses from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.