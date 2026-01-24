BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 Offers $1500 First Bet for Knicks vs. 76ers Saturday

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1550 offer worth up to $1500 First Bet + $50 bonus bets for Saturday's Knicks vs. 76ers matchup. This welcome promotion requires the bonus code SI1550 and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome. The promotion is perfect for betting on the Jan. 25 game as New York seeks their first winning streak of 2025 against Philadelphia, and you can find more sportsbook promos available.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Knicks vs. 76ers betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 provides new customers with bonus bets back if their first wager loses, up to $1500, plus $50 bonus bets win or lose. You must use the promo code SI1550 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify. Your first real money wager on any market, including the Knicks vs. 76ers game, activates this welcome offer.

If you place your first bet on the Knicks to win and they lose to Philadelphia, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets up to $1500. For example, if you wager $500 on New York to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you receive five bonus bets worth $100 each. Alternatively, if you bet $100 on Joel Embiid to record a triple-double and he achieves it, you keep your winnings plus receive $50 bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of the stake each.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the promotion.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's game

Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer before the Knicks visit Philadelphia on Saturday:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1550. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market, such as the Knicks vs. 76ers moneyline or player props. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions throughout the basketball season. These additional offers appear in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app and website.

Current customers should check the promotions tab regularly for enhanced odds on popular markets like Tyrese Maxey scoring props or Jalen Brunson assist totals. BetMGM frequently updates these bonus opportunities to coincide with major games and events across all sports.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.