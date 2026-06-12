BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 + $50 Reward Points for USA vs. Paraguay

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 12 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. New users can place their first wager on USA vs. Paraguay and receive their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Find this and other sportsbook promos at SI.com.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for USA vs. Paraguay

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager on any market, including USA vs. Paraguay. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets.

The structure of the bonus bets depends on how much you wager. If your first bet is $50 or more and it loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the United States to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500. If your first wager is under $50, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

If your first bet on USA vs. Paraguay wins, you simply collect your winnings as normal. Either way, BetMGM awards you $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating. Those points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at BetMGM Rewards .

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

New users only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets are issued if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.

Wagers of $50 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

Wagers under $50 return one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn; winnings from bonus bets can be withdrawn.

$50 in MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are also included with this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for USA vs. Paraguay

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before USA vs. Paraguay kicks off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market, such as USA vs. Paraguay. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any potential payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited win or lose, and can be redeemed for a range of rewards through the BetMGM program.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond USA vs. Paraguay

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the tournament and beyond. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is regularly something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to browse the latest available offers and make the most of every matchday.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.