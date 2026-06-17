BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 and Get $50 on England vs Croatia on Wednesday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of England vs. Croatia. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before placing your first wager this June 17.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for England vs. Croatia

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on England vs. Croatia, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on England to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet wins — say, England scores twice and holds on for a 2-1 result — you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly; you must use them before accessing any payout.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer. Use the bonus code for BetMGM SIBONUS50 to place a $10 wager on England vs. Croatia, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for England vs. Croatia

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 ahead of England vs. Croatia takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market tied to England vs. Croatia, such as the match result, first goalscorer, or total goals. If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond England vs. Croatia

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the tournament calendar. Odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers are updated regularly and can be found directly in the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Checking back often is the best way to make sure you never miss a valuable offer during the group stage and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.