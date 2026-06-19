BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 & Get $50 Reward Points on USA vs. Australia Group D

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of USA vs. Australia in Group D. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before June 19 to make the most of this welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for USA vs. Australia

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a $1,500 First Bet offer for new users. Place your first real money wager on USA vs. Australia in Group D, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook.

Here is how the bonus bets break down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you back the United States to win at +120 and wager $200. If the Americans deliver on their predicted 2-0 result, you collect your winnings immediately. If the Socceroos pull off an upset and your bet loses, BetMGM returns $200 in bonus bets, split into five $40 credits. Either way, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet on USA vs. Australia. If it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, in addition to your winnings. You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Bonus bets from this offer expire seven days after issuance.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for USA vs. Australia

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market tied to USA vs. Australia in Group D, such as the match result, total goals, or a player to score anytime. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use them within seven days. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond USA vs. Australia

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is regularly something worth checking before you place a bet. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect current events and featured markets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.