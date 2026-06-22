BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Argentina vs. Austria Group J & Claim a $50 Bonus

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 22 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Argentina vs. Austria in Group J. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos to make the most of your first wager.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Argentina vs. Austria

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on the Argentina vs. Austria Group J match, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your full stake in bonus bets. It is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Argentina to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal. A winning wager on Argentina at standard odds would pay out immediately.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses.

There are two welcome offers available depending on your state. Users in most eligible states can claim the $1,500 First Bet using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can alternatively use the bonus code for BetMGM to place a $10 first wager and receive $150 in bonus bets if it wins, along with $50 MGM Rewards Points either way. The $150 bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet for Argentina vs. Austria

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Austria is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. BetMGM supports several deposit methods, including credit cards and PayPal. Place your wager: Navigate to the Argentina vs. Austria Group J match and place your first real money bet on any available market, such as Argentina to win or the match total. Collect your bonus bets: If your wager loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose after your qualifying wager settles.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to watch beyond Argentina vs. Austria

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the tournament. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is usually something worth grabbing before each round of play. The best place to stay current on what is available is the Promos section inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with new offers tailored to upcoming events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.