BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Germany vs. Curaçao Group E

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer and get $50 MGM Rewards Points, available through sportsbook promos this Sunday, June 15. New users can place their first wager on Germany vs. Curaçao in Group E action. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare the best welcome offers available right now.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Germany vs. Curaçao

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on Germany vs. Curaçao, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you back Germany to win at standard odds and the match ends in an unexpected draw or Curaçao upset — your stake comes back in bonus bets, giving you another shot at the markets. If Germany rolls to a convincing victory as predicted, you collect your winnings immediately. Either way, the $50 in MGM Rewards Points land in your account.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to a separate offer: use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Those bonus bets expire seven days from issuance, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are awarded win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Germany vs. Curaçao

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Germany and Curaçao kick off in Group E:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any market for Germany vs. Curaçao or any other sport. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Germany vs. Curaçao

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. Whether it is tournament soccer, daily player props, or major futures, there is usually something worth checking out in the app. Head to the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for your state and sport of choice.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.