BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 this Thursday, June 12. New users can also grab $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before puck drop.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 5

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. New users who register and place a first real-money wager of up to $1,500 will receive their full stake back in bonus bets if that wager loses. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings outright.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. A $1,500 losing bet, for example, returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you place $100 on Jordan Staal to score anytime in Game 5 and the bet loses. BetMGM would return five $20 bonus bets to your account, giving you plenty of chances to keep betting on the rest of the Stanley Cup Final. If that Staal bet wins, you simply collect your winnings and still pocket your $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 minimum wager on Game 5, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus your $50 in MGM Rewards Points. The bonus code for BetMGM remains the same: SIBONUS50.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Signing up and placing your first bet ahead of Game 5 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook before puck drop in Raleigh:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5, such as the moneyline, puck line, or a player prop like Jordan Staal to score. If your first bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a deeper look at what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to watch during the Stanley Cup Final

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout major sporting events like the Stanley Cup Final. These deals can include profit boosts on player props, parlay insurance offers, and series-specific promotions that change from game to game. The best place to track them is the Promos section inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly so you never miss a chance to add value to your bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.