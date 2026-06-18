BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Mexico vs. South Korea + Get $50 Reward Points

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 and get a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points, when you sign up today. A code is required to unlock this offer. Place your first wager on Mexico vs. South Korea and check out other sportsbook promos available this June 18.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Mexico vs. South Korea

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real-money wager on any market, including Mexico vs. South Korea. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure works based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Mexico to win and the match ends in a draw, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

If your first bet wins, say you backed South Korea and they pull off the upset, you collect your winnings immediately and still earn the $50 in MGM Rewards Points. The bonus code for BetMGM must be entered at registration to qualify. Note that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly; you must place them before accessing any potential payout from those credits.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager on Mexico vs. South Korea, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program and can be redeemed for a variety of benefits, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer before Mexico vs. South Korea

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market, including Mexico vs. South Korea. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from those credits can be accessed. Earn your points: Receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome of your first wager.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full BetMGM review for a complete breakdown of the platform.

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Mexico vs. South Korea

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts to parlay bonuses and sport-specific offers, there is regularly something new to take advantage of. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where all active offers are listed and updated frequently.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.