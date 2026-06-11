BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on South Korea vs. Czechia Group A

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 11 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on South Korea vs. Czechia. If your first wager loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for South Korea vs. Czechia

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available for new users. Place your first real money wager on South Korea vs. Czechia, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. It is a strong way to get started on a Group A match that could shape the entire knockout stage picture.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down:

If your first wager is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first wager is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you back Son Heung-min to score anytime in South Korea vs. Czechia and the bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, giving you another shot at the remaining group stage matches. If your wager wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still pocket the $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for South Korea vs. Czechia

Claiming your bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before South Korea and Czechia kick off their Group A opener:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market for South Korea vs. Czechia, such as match result, first goalscorer, or total goals. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of features, odds, and app experience, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond South Korea vs. Czechia

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is regularly something worth checking before you place your next bet. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where offers are updated on a regular basis. Whether you are following the rest of Group A or tracking the knockout rounds, it pays to browse what BetMGM has available.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.