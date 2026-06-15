BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Spain vs. Cabo Verde. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Explore more sportsbook promos before Monday, June 15, to make the most of this welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on Spain vs. Cabo Verde, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook.

Here is a closer look at how the bonus bets are structured:

If your first wager is $50 or more and it loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on Spain to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first wager is less than $50 and it loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

If your first bet on Spain vs. Cabo Verde wins, you collect your winnings immediately with no bonus bets needed. If it loses, say you backed Cabo Verde to pull off an upset and they fall short, your stake comes back in bonus bets so you can keep the action going. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any market for Spain vs. Cabo Verde, such as Spain to win, total goals, or a player to score anytime. Collect your outcome: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings right away. If it loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be issued regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Cabo Verde

BetMGM consistently rolls out new promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers are updated regularly and can be found directly in the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Checking back often is the best way to stay on top of what is available for upcoming matches and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.