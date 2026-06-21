BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia & Claim a $50 Bonus

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on June 21. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Enter the code at registration and place your first wager on one of the most compelling Group H matchups of the tournament. Find more deals on our sportsbook promos page.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on Spain to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any payout.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

To put that in context with this match: if you back Spain to beat Saudi Arabia and the result goes against you, your stake comes back in bonus bets. If Spain delivers on the prediction of a 3-0 victory, you collect your winnings immediately. Either way, you earn those MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are included with this offer as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to complete identity verification. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer and qualify for the First Bet promotion. Place your wager: Navigate to the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Group H match and place your first real money bet on any available market — match result, total goals, or player props all qualify. Collect your outcome: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings right away. If it loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets: Apply your bonus bets to future wagers within seven days of issuance. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets. Enjoy your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and user experience, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is usually something worth checking before you place a wager. The best place to find current deals is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with new offers tied to live events and upcoming fixtures.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.