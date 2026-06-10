BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer as new users gear up for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals. As of June 10, new customers can also browse other sportsbook promos to maximize their welcome experience. A code is required -- enter SIBONUS50 at registration.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two valuable welcome offers for new users, depending on your state. Most new customers across eligible states can access the $1,500 First Bet offer, while new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to an additional option: Bet $10 on Game 4 and, if it wins, receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your winnings.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, place your opening wager on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4. If your bet loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. For example, if you wager $1,500 on the Knicks to win and they fall short, you receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

New users must use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued after a qualifying first bet loss and expire seven days from issuance.

Wagers above $50 that lose are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying stake.

Wagers under $50 that lose are returned as a single bonus bet equal to the stake.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly -- any winnings generated from bonus bets are withdrawable.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

For the Bet $10, Get $150 offer available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, place a minimum $10 wager on Game 4. If the Knicks hold off the Spurs and your bet wins, BetMGM issues $150 in bonus bets as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 is required to activate this offer as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Game 4

Claiming your welcome offer before tip-off on Wednesday night is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using the bonus code for BetMGM: SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Navigate to the NBA Finals section and place your first real-money wager on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance and collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and app experience, read our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to watch during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what BetMGM Sportsbook has available. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by checking the "Promos" tab directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA Finals in full swing, BetMGM frequently adds Finals-specific offers that can add extra value to your wagers on Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson, and the rest of the action.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.