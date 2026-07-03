BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Argentina takes on Cape Verde on Friday, July 3, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. Use the $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" when you sign up today. This promotion applies to new users claiming sportsbook promos through BetMGM, and you can use your welcome bonus on this matchup or any other sporting event.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a substantial welcome offer for first-time customers. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Argentina vs. Cape Verde game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Argentina to win and that bet loses, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them promptly.

Beyond the bonus bets, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Here are the key terms:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for this offer.

Your first wager must be a real money bet on any available market.

Bonus bets are issued only if your first bet loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You must use bonus bets before you can withdraw any remaining balance.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit funds into your new account, making sure your initial deposit is at least $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Cape Verde matchup or any other sport and place your first real money wager on your preferred market. If your bet loses, BetMGM automatically credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, then withdraw any winnings once you've met the playthrough requirements.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh promotions and betting boosts for both new and existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing bonuses by visiting the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often feature enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and other valuable incentives tied to major sporting events.

MGM Rewards Points, which you earn with every bet, can be redeemed for various perks including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. The more you bet, the more rewards you accumulate, creating additional value beyond your standard winnings.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.