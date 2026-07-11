BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Norway vs. England

Norway and England clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, July 11, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets available through the BetMGM bonus code makes this the perfect time to join. You'll also earn sportsbook promos and $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Norway vs. England

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a first-bet offer that protects your initial wager up to $1,500. If you place a $1,500 bet on Norway vs. England and it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. These bonus bets come as five separate $300 credits, each valid for seven days from issuance. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet instead.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

You must use the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during registration to qualify.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your first real money wager must be placed on any sport or market, including the Norway vs. England match.

If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

Imagine betting $1,500 on England to advance past Norway. If England loses the match and your bet doesn't cash, BetMGM credits your account with five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings immediately and can withdraw them after meeting any playthrough requirements.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable currency within the BetMGM ecosystem. You can redeem them for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, convert them to Marriott Bonvoy Points, purchase merchandise, or claim Gametime Vouchers. The more you bet, the more points you accumulate, creating additional value beyond your standard winnings.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Norway vs. England match

Signing up and placing your first bet on Norway vs. England takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during signup. Verify your identity by providing your driver's license and personal information, including your name, address, and email. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Norway vs. England quarterfinal. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to your stake amount, with a maximum of $1,500. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market within seven days before they expire. Withdraw your winnings once you've used your bonus bets, and enjoy your $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM doesn't stop with the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and betting boosts designed to reward both new and returning players. You can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where you'll discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions. These additional opportunities let you maximize your betting value throughout the season and across all major sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.