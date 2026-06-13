BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $50 + Make a $1,500 First on Brazil vs. Morocco

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 13 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer on Brazil vs. Morocco. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Enter the code at registration and place your first wager on any sportsbook promos -eligible market to get started.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Brazil vs. Morocco

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your opening wager on Brazil vs. Morocco, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. The bonus code for BetMGM must be entered during registration to qualify.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

New users must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the welcome offer.

If your first bet on Brazil vs. Morocco loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet on Brazil to win would return five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

If your first bet wins — say, Morocco pulls off the upset — you keep your winnings with no bonus bets needed.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly; they must be used on additional wagers first.

All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. Win or lose, you still receive $50 MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for Brazil vs. Morocco

Claiming the BetMGM offer ahead of Brazil vs. Morocco is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first bet placed:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Navigate to the Brazil vs. Morocco Group C match and place your first real-money wager on any available market, such as Brazil to win, a correct score, or a player to score anytime. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets: Apply your bonus bets to additional markets before they expire after seven days. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to use beyond Brazil vs. Morocco

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the tournament, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific offers. These deals are updated regularly and can be found by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Checking back often is the best way to make sure you never miss a valuable boost as the group stage heats up.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.