BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for The Open Championship

The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale this week, and it's the perfect time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. New users can also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available on July 16.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for The Open Championship

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new bettors with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. To qualify, you'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including The Open Championship odds. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Scottie Scheffler to win The Open and that bet loses, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly.

Beyond the bonus bets, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first wager. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. The terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets issued as multiple credits if your wager exceeds $50.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers first.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for The Open Championship

Claiming your welcome offer at BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started betting on The Open Championship:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including The Open Championship. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond The Open Championship

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and betting boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed your first wager on The Open Championship, you can discover additional bonuses by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience.

Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to stay updated on the latest available offers. BetMGM ensures there's always something new to take advantage of, whether you're betting on golf, football, basketball, or any other sport. The variety of promotions available makes it worth logging in regularly to see what's currently being offered.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.