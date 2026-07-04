BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Canada vs. Morocco

Canada takes on Morocco in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, July 4, and new bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. The $1,500 back in bonus bets offer requires the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' and is available through sportsbook promos for qualifying new users. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Canada vs. Morocco

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including Canada vs. Morocco. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets, but you still get $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager $1,500 and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, if you bet $500 on Canada to advance and lose, you'd receive $500 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them quickly.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Use BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during registration.

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any sport or market.

If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

Win or lose, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable benefit that can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Canada vs. Morocco

Claiming your welcome offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Canada vs. Morocco matchup:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Canada vs. Morocco game and place your first real money wager on any market, such as the match winner, total goals, or player props. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire. If your first bet wins, you can withdraw your winnings immediately, though you'll still receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points.

For more details about BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users beyond the welcome offer. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the 'Promos' section, where you'll see all active offers, odds boosts, and special betting opportunities. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements for upcoming matches and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.