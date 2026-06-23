BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on England vs Ghana

England and Ghana clash in a pivotal Group L matchup on Tuesday, June 23, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion from BetMGM is available when you use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for more current offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for England vs Ghana

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a generous welcome offer for first-time users. After you register, deposit at least $10, and place your initial wager on any market, you'll receive bonus bets back if that bet loses. The maximum bonus is $1,500, meaning if you wager the full amount on England to win the match and lose, you'll get your entire stake back as bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for this promotion.

Your first bet can be placed on any sport or market, including the England vs Ghana match.

If your wager loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on England to defeat Ghana and the Three Lions lose, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future matches. Conversely, if England wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for the England vs Ghana match

Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs Ghana is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link and entering your personal information, including your name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity as required by law. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during registration to activate the welcome offer. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager on any market related to the England vs Ghana match or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive bonus bets back, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on future wagers, keeping in mind they expire after seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover additional promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers give you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the tournament season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.