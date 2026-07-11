BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on McGregor vs. Holloway UFC 329

New bettors can claim $1,500 back in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" ahead of McGregor vs. Holloway on Saturday, July 11. The offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and your first wager on any sport. If your initial bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for McGregor vs. Holloway

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers in the industry. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any market, including McGregor vs. Holloway matchups. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500, which you can use on future wagers.

Here's how the bonus bets break down: If you wager $50 or less and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on McGregor to win by knockout and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets. You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. These points add real value to your account and give you flexibility in how you use your rewards. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly on upcoming UFC events or other sports. Remember, you cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash, and BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use them.

Minimum deposit: $10.

Minimum first wager: Any amount on any sport or market.

Maximum bonus: $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bonus bet expiration: Seven days from issuance.

Code required: Yes, use "SIBONUS50."

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for McGregor vs. Holloway

Claiming your bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the McGregor vs. Holloway matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide a valid driver's license or state ID to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" during registration. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the UFC section and select McGregor vs. Holloway. Place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on future wagers before they expire in seven days.

For a deeper dive into BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome offer, you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and event-specific promotions designed to enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you can browse all active offers and add them to your account with a single click. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your value on upcoming UFC events and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.