BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Spain vs France

Spain and France clash Tuesday in a blockbuster semifinal, and new bettors can capitalize on this matchup with a $1,500 back in bonus bets welcome offer. The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks this promotion for first-time users. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spain vs France

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers one of the most generous welcome offers in the industry. After registering and depositing at least $10, place your first real money wager on any market, including Spain vs France on Tuesday, July 14. If your initial bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Spain to win and that bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on upcoming matches.

Consider this scenario: You place a $1,500 wager on France to defeat Spain at even odds. If France wins, you collect your winnings immediately. If Spain pulls off the upset, you'll receive $1,500 in bonus bets to use on other sports or events. Either way, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can redeem for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum first bet coverage: $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

Available to new users only in select states.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM sportsbook promo code for the Spain vs France match

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Spain vs France:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit funds into your new account, making sure your initial deposit is at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Spain vs France semifinal on Tuesday, July 14. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, which you can use on additional wagers. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which will be credited to your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond Spain vs France

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to odds enhancements on specific matchups. To discover what's currently available, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your interests.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.