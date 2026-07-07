BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Switzerland vs. Colombia

Switzerland and Colombia square off on Tuesday, July 7, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets available through BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" makes this the perfect time to join. You'll also earn sportsbook promos and $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that rewards you whether your opening wager hits or misses. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money bet on any market, including Switzerland vs. Colombia. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down: If you wager $50 or less and lose, you get one bonus bet matching your stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Switzerland to advance and lose, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. You'll also get $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

The bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly on upcoming matches and markets. Each bonus bet must be used before you can withdraw any winnings generated from them. Note that BetMGM doesn't return your original stake when you use a bonus bet, only your potential winnings.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Switzerland vs. Colombia:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Switzerland vs. Colombia matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome offer, you can find daily promotions, parlay boosts, and sport-specific deals by visiting the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming events.

MGM Rewards Points are a key part of the BetMGM experience, offering multiple redemption options. You can use them as bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, convert them to MGM Rewards Points or Marriott Bonvoy Points, redeem them for merchandise, or claim Gametime Vouchers. For more information on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.