BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's midsummer showcase arrives at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, and new bettors can take advantage of the $1,500 back in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its generous limit. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim it, and you can use your welcome bonus on any market for the All-Star Game matchup between the American League and National League.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the All-Star Game

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that protects your first wager up to $1,500. Here's what that means: place your initial bet on any market for Tuesday's All-Star Game, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. If you wagered $1,500 on the National League to win and that bet lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you wagered $40 and lost, you'd get one $40 bonus bet.

The bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly. Additionally, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether your first bet wins or loses. Here are the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued only if your first wager loses.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for the All-Star Game

Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on the All-Star Game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for Tuesday's All-Star Game between the American League and National League. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional calendar with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers tailored to upcoming games and sports events. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.