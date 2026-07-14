BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's midsummer showcase arrives at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, and new bettors can take advantage of the $1,500 back in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its generous limit. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim it, and you can use your welcome bonus on any market for the All-Star Game matchup between the American League and National League.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for the All-Star Game
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that protects your first wager up to $1,500. Here's what that means: place your initial bet on any market for Tuesday's All-Star Game, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. If you wagered $1,500 on the National League to win and that bet lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you wagered $40 and lost, you'd get one $40 bonus bet.
The bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly. Additionally, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether your first bet wins or loses. Here are the key terms:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.
- Bonus bets are issued only if your first wager loses.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.
- BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards.
*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for the All-Star Game
Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on the All-Star Game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup.
- Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market for Tuesday's All-Star Game between the American League and National League.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.
For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers
BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional calendar with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers tailored to upcoming games and sports events. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.