BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on the Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is coming to Citizens Bank Park on Monday, July 13, and it's the perfect time to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. This welcome offer is available to new users, and you can use it to place your first wager on the Derby's eight elite sluggers battling for championship glory. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more current offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the Home Run Derby

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new customers a straightforward welcome offer: make a deposit of at least $10 and place your first real money bet on any market, including the Home Run Derby. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Additionally, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

Here's how the bonus bets are structured: if you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on Kyle Schwarber to win the Derby and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on other baseball action or sports of your choice.

The terms are clear and user-friendly. You must use the code SIBONUS50 during registration to qualify for this offer. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you need to place a real money wager to unlock the bonus. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings. Note that BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets, only your winnings.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your Home Run Derby betting offer at BetMGM

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money bet on any market, including the Home Run Derby matchups on Monday, July 13. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, and once you've wagered them, you can withdraw any winnings. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for future play or redeem for other rewards.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM Sportsbook promos beyond the Home Run Derby

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets on the Home Run Derby, you can discover additional bonuses by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to upcoming games and events. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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