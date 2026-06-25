BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Czechia vs. Mexico Group A

Mexico and Czechia clash in a decisive Group A finale on Wednesday, June 24, and new bettors can take advantage of a generous $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM. The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks this promotion, which returns your entire stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses. You'll also earn sportsbook promos and $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. This is an ideal opportunity to place your first bet on this high-stakes matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the Czechia vs Mexico match

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" provides new users with a straightforward welcome offer: place your first real-money wager on any sport or market, and if it loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. This means you can confidently bet on the Czechia vs Mexico game without worrying about losing your initial investment. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit to qualify, and you must use the code during registration to activate the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Mexico to win and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them quickly to maximize their value. Additionally, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. These points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more information on MGM Rewards Points, visit the BetMGM Rewards page .

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer for Czechia vs Mexico

Claiming your welcome bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Czechia vs Mexico match:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" during sign-up. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real-money wager on any sport or market, including the Czechia vs Mexico game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days. Withdraw your winnings after using your bonus bets, and enjoy your $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the Czechia vs Mexico game

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer and placed your first bet on Czechia vs Mexico, you can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include odds boosts on popular matchups, parlay promotions, and seasonal bonuses that can enhance your betting experience. Checking the promos tab regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your winnings.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.