BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Mexico vs. England

Mexico and England clash on Sunday, July 5, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer from BetMGM. The $1,500 back in bonus bets offer is available with the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50." This promotion applies to new users only, and you'll also earn sportsbook promos value through $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Mexico vs. England

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a generous welcome offer for first-time customers. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including Mexico vs. England matchups. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works based on your wager amount:

Wager $50 or less: You receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wager more than $50: You receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

Example: If you wagered $1,500 on Mexico to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming matches. Whether you win or lose your first bet, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about BetMGM Rewards and how to maximize your points.

Mexico enters this Round of 16 matchup undefeated with four consecutive clean sheets, while England narrowly escaped DR Congo with a 2-1 victory. The Azteca's altitude and hostile crowd create a unique challenge for Tuchel's squad. You could place your first bet on Mexico's defensive prowess, England's attacking output through Harry Kane, or the match result itself.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Mexico vs. England

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Mexico vs. England match:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any Mexico vs. England market or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These offers change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers and their eligibility requirements.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.