BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium

Spain and Belgium clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday, July 10, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets available through the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" makes this the perfect time to join. You'll also earn sportsbook promos and $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spain vs. Belgium

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial bet on Spain vs. Belgium without worrying about losing your initial stake. The bonus comes in the form of five $300 bonus bets if you wager the full $1,500, or fewer bonus bets for smaller wagers.

Here's how the mechanics work: If you place a $1,500 bet on Spain to win and the match doesn't go your way, BetMGM returns your $1,500 as five bonus bets worth $300 each. Conversely, if Spain delivers a victory, you keep your winnings immediately. The bonus bets themselves expire after seven days, so you'll need to use them quickly on other matches or markets. You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for various perks including Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or gametime vouchers.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum bonus bets: $1,500.

Bonus bets expire: Seven days after issuance.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

Eligible states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, plus DC and PR.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for this quarterfinal

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Belgium takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager on any market for the Spain vs. Belgium match on Friday, July 10. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on other sports or markets within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where you'll discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers. These recurring promotions give you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the season. Check back frequently, as the available offers change regularly based on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.