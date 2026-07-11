BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for UFC 329 on Saturday

UFC 329 brings one of combat sports' most anticipated rematches: Conor McGregor versus Max Holloway. The $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 is available for new users on Saturday, July 11. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos for more opportunities.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 329

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including UFC 329 matchups. If your initial wager on McGregor versus Holloway or any other fight on the card loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on McGregor to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wagered less than $50 and lost, you'd receive one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming UFC events or other sports.

The offer includes the following key terms:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets issued if your first wager loses, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your UFC 329 welcome offer at BetMGM

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on UFC 329:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your account. Place your first real money wager on any UFC 329 fight or market you choose. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome offer, you can find daily promotions, parlay boosts, and sport-specific deals by visiting the Promos section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you're maximizing your betting value on UFC events and other sports throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.