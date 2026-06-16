BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $50 & Bet $1,500 on Argentina vs. Algeria

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Argentina vs. Algeria. New users who register by Tuesday, June 16, can place their first wager on this Group J clash and receive their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Plus, every new user earns $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Argentina vs. Algeria

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on Argentina vs. Algeria, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

New users must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place your first real-money wager on any market, including Argentina vs. Algeria.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of outcome.

To put this in context, say you back Argentina to win at -200 and wager $200. If Argentina wins, you collect your payout immediately. If the result goes against you, BetMGM returns your $200 stake as bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to wager on the remaining Group J matches or any other market on the platform.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer using bonus code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. Win or lose, you still earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you earn and redeem points across a range of options. These include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Argentina vs. Algeria

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Argentina and Algeria kick off in Group J:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to complete identity verification. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer and qualify for the First Bet promotion. Place your wager: Navigate to the Argentina vs. Algeria match and place your first real-money bet on any available market, such as the match result, total goals, or a player prop. Collect your outcome: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings right away. If it loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets: Apply your bonus bets to future wagers within seven days. Keep in mind that BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets, and you must use them before withdrawing any related payout. Earn your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Argentina vs. Algeria

The welcome offer is just the beginning. BetMGM Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific offers tied to major tournaments and matchups. These deals can add real value to your betting experience throughout the group stage and into the knockout rounds.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before each round of matches to make sure you are not leaving anything on the table.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.