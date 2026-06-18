BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $50 & Bet $1,500 on Canada vs Qatar Group B

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Canada vs. Qatar on June 18. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Place your first wager on this high-stakes Group B clash and explore more sportsbook promos available right now.

How the $1,500 first bet offer works for Canada vs. Qatar

BetMGM's welcome offer gives new users a strong start heading into Canada vs. Qatar. After registering with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real-money wager on any market, including this pivotal Group B match.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Here is how the bonus bet breakdown works:

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Canada to win and the match ends differently, you receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings outright.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any resulting payout.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: bet $10 on Canada vs. Qatar and receive $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins, issued as three $50 bonus bets. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 applies to both offers, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included either way.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Canada vs. Qatar

Signing up and placing your first bet on Canada vs. Qatar takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with the bonus code for BetMGM:

Register at BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real-money wager on any market, such as Canada vs. Qatar match result, total goals, or player props. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If it wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, awarded win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and markets, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to explore beyond Canada vs. Qatar

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for both new and returning users throughout major tournaments. Existing customers can find odds boosts, parlay offers, and event-specific bonuses by checking the "Promos" tab directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the tournament in full swing, there is no shortage of ways to stay active on the platform beyond your welcome offer.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.