BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $50 Reward Points & Bet $1,500 on France vs. Senegal

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of France vs. Senegal. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the match, and it is valid through June 16. Use code SIBONUS50 to get started.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for France vs. Senegal

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on France vs. Senegal, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Here is how the bonus bets are structured based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet on France to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

Win or lose, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you back Senegal to pull off an upset and the bet loses. BetMGM covers your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to wager on other markets. Those MGM Rewards Points are yours regardless of the outcome and can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the rewards program at BetMGM Rewards .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50. Place a $10 minimum wager on France vs. Senegal, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Those also expire seven days from issuance, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for France vs. Senegal

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up before France and Senegal kick off:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Navigate to the France vs. Senegal match and place your first real money bet on any available market, such as the match result, both teams to score, or a player prop. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use them within seven days. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be issued win or lose, and can be redeemed across the BetMGM rewards ecosystem.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond France vs. Senegal

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is regularly something worth checking out. Head to the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and take advantage of ongoing offers well beyond your welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.