BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $50 Reward Points + Bet $1,500 on Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer in time for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 on Saturday, June 13. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos before tipoff at 8:30 PM ET.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA Finals Game 5

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

The structure of your bonus bets depends on how much you wager. If your first bet is $50 or more and it loses, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the Knicks to win the NBA title in Game 5 would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If your first wager is under $50, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here is a summary of the key terms for this offer:

New users must use bonus code for BetMGM: SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers of $50 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.

Wagers under $50 return one bonus bet equal to the stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

If your first bet wins, say you backed the Spurs to cover the spread in Game 5, you collect your winnings immediately and still receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Bonus bets are only issued on a losing first wager. New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can also opt for an alternate welcome offer: place a $10 first bet using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of Saturday night's NBA Finals Game 5 is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any market, such as the Knicks to win Game 5 and clinch the NBA championship or Victor Wembanyama to lead all scorers. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Game 5

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout the NBA playoffs and beyond. Whether it is a profit boost on a same-game parlay or an enhanced line on a marquee matchup, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

The easiest way to stay on top of these deals is to browse the "Promos" tab directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often, especially during high-profile events like the NBA Finals.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.