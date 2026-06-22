BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get A $50 Bonus Plus a $1,500 First Bet on France vs. Iraq

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 22 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. New users can place their first wager on France vs. Iraq and receive their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Find this and other sportsbook promos at SI.com.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for France vs. Iraq

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on France vs. Iraq, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your full stake in bonus bets. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on France to win and the result does not go your way, BetMGM issues five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them on a wager first.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you back France to beat Iraq and Les Bleus deliver the dominant performance expected. Your winnings are yours to withdraw immediately. If the result surprises and your bet loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets so you can keep wagering throughout the tournament.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at BetMGM Rewards .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for France vs. Iraq

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before France and Iraq kick off:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market for France vs. Iraq. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus bets: If your wager loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire. Withdraw winnings: If your first bet wins, you can withdraw your winnings right away. Bonus bets must be played through before any associated payout can be accessed. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promo offers to explore beyond France vs. Iraq

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users across a wide range of sports and events. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay offers are regularly updated throughout the week and are easy to find by tapping the "Promos" tab directly in the BetMGM app. Whether you are following the rest of the tournament or looking ahead to other competitions, it is worth checking back often to see what new offers are available.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.