BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for France vs. Morocco

France and Morocco clash in a compelling quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, July 9, and new bettors can take advantage of a substantial welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets available through the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" makes this the perfect time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for France vs. Morocco

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a first-bet offer that rewards you with bonus bets if your initial wager loses. After registering and depositing at least $10, place your first real-money bet on any market, including France vs. Morocco. If that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

Wager $50 or less and lose: You receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wager more than $50 and lose: You receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

Example: If you wagered $1,500 on France to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly on upcoming matches. Win or lose your first bet, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Whether you're backing France's attacking depth or Morocco's defensive structure in this quarterfinal, this offer gives you a substantial cushion on your opening wager.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on France vs. Morocco:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code "SIBONUS50" and have your personal information ready, including your driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first real-money bet on any sport or market, including the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, which expire after seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before withdrawing any winnings, as bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh promotions and betting boosts for existing users throughout the year. These ongoing offers are designed to reward loyalty and keep your betting experience engaging. To discover the latest promotions available to you, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website, where you'll find current boosts, enhanced odds, and other exclusive deals tailored to upcoming sporting events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.