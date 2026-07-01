BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on England vs. DR Congo

England takes on DR Congo in a Round of 32 knockout match on Wednesday, July 1, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets available through sportsbook promos makes this the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock this offer and place your first wager on the match in Philadelphia.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for England vs. DR Congo

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial wager on England's knockout clash against DR Congo without the pressure of losing your initial stake. If you bet $1,500 on England to win and the match doesn't go your way, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings and receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Your first bet must be placed on any sports market, including England vs. DR Congo.

Bonus bets are issued if your first wager loses and expire after seven days.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.

If you wager $50 or less, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Imagine backing England at even odds on Wednesday, July 1. If you place a $1,500 wager and England loses to DR Congo in a stunning upset, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back to deploy on other matches. However, if England advances as expected, your winnings are yours to keep, plus you'll still earn the $50 MGM Rewards Points bonus.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for the England vs. DR Congo match

Signing up and placing your first bet on the England vs. DR Congo match is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Verify your identity by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account. Place your first wager on any market for the England vs. DR Congo match on Wednesday, July 1. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on future wagers before attempting to withdraw any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Other BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional calendar with bonuses and boosts designed to reward both new and returning players. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can explore additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers often include parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific matchups, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.