BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Portugal vs Spain

Portugal and Spain are set to clash in a Round of 16 showdown on Monday, July 6, and new bettors can take advantage of a massive welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets is available when you use the sportsbook promos code SIBONUS50. This BetMGM bonus code unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Portugal vs Spain

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 is designed to give new users a substantial cushion on their first wager. After you register and deposit at least $10, you can place your opening bet on any market for the Portugal vs Spain match. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Portugal to win and lose, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

This offer applies to any market for the Portugal vs Spain match, whether you're backing a side, betting the over/under, or wagering on player props. The key is that your first real money wager must lose to trigger the bonus bets. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bets component. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Portugal vs Spain

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on the Portugal vs Spain match:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license or state ID to verify your identity and age. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during the registration process. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Portugal vs Spain match and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers, keeping in mind they expire after seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond Portugal vs Spain

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing offers can enhance your betting experience on major sporting events, from soccer tournaments to football season. To discover what's currently available, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section, where you'll find all active bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions tailored to your interests.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.