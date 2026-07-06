BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on USA vs. Belgium

The USA takes on Belgium in a Round of 16 matchup on Monday, July 6, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this critical knockout match. This promotion is available through July 6, and it's one of the most generous sportsbook promos in the market today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for USA vs. Belgium

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your initial bet. To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market, including the USA versus Belgium matchup.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you place a $1,500 first bet on the USA to advance past Belgium and that wager loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets back. If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, if you bet $500 on Belgium's moneyline and lose, you'd receive $500 in bonus bets to use on other matches during the tournament. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly to maximize their value.

The terms are straightforward and player-friendly. You must use each bonus bet before you can withdraw any winnings generated from them. BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets, but any winnings from those bonus bets are yours to keep. The promotion applies to all sports and markets, so you can place your first wager on the USA versus Belgium game or any other event you prefer.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the USA versus Belgium game

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the USA versus Belgium matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers during the tournament or other sporting events. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for various rewards.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you plenty of opportunities to add value to your bets on upcoming matches and tournaments. To discover what's currently available, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active bonuses, odds boosts, and special offers tailored to your interests.

MGM Rewards Points are a key part of the BetMGM experience, offering multiple redemption options beyond just bonus credits. You can convert your points into Marriott Bonvoy Points for travel rewards, exclusive merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers for additional betting value. The more you bet, the more points you accumulate, creating a loyalty program that rewards consistent engagement. For more details on how to maximize your MGM Rewards Points, visit the official MGM Rewards page .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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