BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1.5K Bonus Bets Back for England vs. Argentina

England and Argentina clash in a heavyweight semifinal on Wednesday, July 15, and new bettors can capitalize on this matchup with $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks this welcome offer, which also includes $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Check out our sportsbook promos page for additional opportunities across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for England vs. Argentina

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' gives new users a substantial welcome offer designed to cushion early losses. After registering and depositing at least $10, you'll place your first real money bet on any market, including England vs. Argentina. If that initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet matching your stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on England to win and that bet loses, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them quickly. Win or lose your first bet, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum bonus bets available: $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

Available for new users only.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for the England vs. Argentina semifinal

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on England vs. Argentina:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code 'SIBONUS50' during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including England vs. Argentina. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing winnings.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM doesn't stop at welcome bonuses. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers, including parlay bonuses, odds boosts, and sport-specific offers. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you're maximizing your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.