BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Unlocks $50 Reward Pints & a $1,500 First Bet for Brazil vs. Haiti Group C

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 19 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Brazil vs. Haiti Group C. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Enter the code at sign-up and explore more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Brazil vs. Haiti

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a $1,500 First Bet offer for new users. Place your first real money wager on Brazil vs. Haiti, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. The code must be entered during registration to activate the promotion.

Here is how the bonus bet structure works based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Brazil to win and the match ends differently than expected, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you bet $100 on Brazil to score first and it wins, you keep your winnings with no bonus bets needed.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — they must be used on eligible markets first.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user who uses the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 also receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at BetMGM Rewards .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, place a $10 wager on Brazil vs. Haiti, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Those bonus bets also expire seven days from issuance, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer before Brazil vs. Haiti kicks off

Signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Brazil and Haiti take the field:

Register: Click here to create your BetMGM account and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any Brazil vs. Haiti market, such as the match result, total goals, or a first goalscorer like Vinícius Júnior. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your wager wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: Your points are awarded win or lose and can be redeemed across the MGM Rewards ecosystem.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos to explore beyond Brazil vs. Haiti

BetMGM does not stop at welcome offers. Existing users regularly find odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses waiting in the app throughout the tournament. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently as new events approach. Checking back often ensures you never miss a timely boost on a big match.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.