Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina and Switzerland clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, July 11, and new bettors can take advantage of a substantial welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion from BetMGM requires the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. You can use this offer to wager on the Argentina vs. Switzerland game and earn bonus bets if your initial bet doesn't land. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland without the pressure of losing your entire deposit on the opening bet. The bonus bets arrive as five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Your first bet must be a real money wager on any sport or market, including the Argentina vs. Switzerland quarterfinal.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Argentina to win and the match doesn't go your way, you'll get five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if you bet $500 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $100 each. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for the Argentina vs. Switzerland match

Signing up and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's quarterfinal:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during the signup process. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money bet on any market, including Argentina vs. Switzerland. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, then withdraw your winnings.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, read our full BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM doesn't stop with welcome bonuses for new users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers, including parlay bonuses, odds boosts, and event-specific offers. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. MGM Rewards Points, which you earn on every bet, can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and gametime vouchers. Check the promotions page frequently to maximize your betting value throughout the tournament.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.