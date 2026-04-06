Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: 2x Your Winnings for UConn vs Michigan Championship Game

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW unlocks an exciting opportunity for new users to enhance their betting experience on Monday's championship showdown between UConn and Michigan. This bet $1, get 10 100% profit boost tokens offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to maximize their potential returns. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this historic title game. As of Monday, April 6, this welcome promotion remains one of the most attractive offers available.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UConn vs Michigan betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to any subsequent wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential profits on those bets. This promotion requires using the specific promo code during registration and completing your first real money wager within 30 days of account opening.

For example, if you place your qualifying $1 bet on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and it wins, you would receive $1.50 in profit plus your original stake back. Then, using one of your 100% profit boost tokens on a $20 wager on Michigan's point spread at -110 odds, a winning bet would return $38 instead of the standard $18.18 profit. If your initial qualifying bet loses, you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on future wagers.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Bonus bets or other bonus funds cannot be used.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are ineligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for championship game betting

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook offer for the UConn vs Michigan championship game requires following these simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address to complete registration. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying real money wager of at least $1 on any sports market, including the championship game. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit enhancements, and special championship game promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities, and exclusive access to special betting lines during high-profile games like this championship matchup.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.