Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for MLB Opening Day

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to earn 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager on MLB Opening Day action Thursday, March 26. This welcome offer doubles your winnings on your next 10 bets up to $25 each, making it one of the top sportsbook promos available.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for MLB Opening Day betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides an excellent opportunity to maximize your MLB Opening Day profits. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Each profit boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25. For example, if you bet $20 on Paul Skenes and the Pirates to beat the Mets at +150 odds and win, you would normally collect $30 in winnings plus your $20 stake. With the profit boost applied, your winnings double to $60 plus your original $20 stake for a total payout of $80.

The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:

You must place your first qualifying wager within 30 days of account registration.

Wagers using profit boost tokens, reward credits, or bonus bets do not qualify.

Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.

Bets with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Each boost token applies to wagers of $25 or less.

If you lose your initial $1 wager on Thursday's slate, you still receive all 10 profit boost tokens to use on future MLB games throughout the season. This makes it an attractive option for betting on marquee matchups like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the defending World Series champion Dodgers hosting Arizona, or Tarik Skubal taking the mound for Detroit against San Diego.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for MLB Opening Day

Follow these steps to claim your 10 profit boost tokens and start betting on MLB Opening Day games:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address to complete registration. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit to fund your account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any MLB Opening Day game or other sports market. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your first wager settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the MLB season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the Promotions tab in their mobile app or visiting the Rewards section on the desktop site.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provides loyalty rewards through its Caesars Rewards program. These ongoing promotions complement the new user welcome offer and provide additional value for regular bettors following their favorite teams and players throughout the season.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.