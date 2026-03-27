Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $1, Gte 10 100% Profit Boosts for College Basketball Round 3 Action

New users can claim an outstanding welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Friday's college basketball Round 3 action. This promotion rewards your first $1 wager with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens , perfect for betting on matchups like Duke vs. St. John's or Michigan vs. Alabama. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 27.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW transforms your first wager into a powerful betting tool. After placing any qualifying bet of $1 or more, you'll receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens that can be applied to future wagers up to $25 each. This means your potential winnings double on each boosted bet.

Consider betting on Friday's Round 3 games with this promotion. If you place a $20 wager on Duke to cover the spread against St. John's at +110 odds and apply a profit boost token, a winning bet would return $42 instead of $22 in profit. Should your initial qualifying wager lose, you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on upcoming games.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens apply to individual wagers up to $25.

• Tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts, Round Robin bets, or wagers using bonus funds.

• You have 30 days from account opening to place your qualifying wager.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Round 3 basketball

Getting started with this college basketball promotion takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to secure your 10 profit boost tokens before Friday's games tip off.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete account verification by providing personal information including your date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, including Friday's Round 3 college basketball games. Receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. Existing users can find regular profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These ongoing offers often target major sporting events and provide additional ways to maximize your betting potential throughout the college basketball tournament and beyond.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.