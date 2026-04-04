Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 100% Profit Boosts for Illinois vs. UConn

New users can claim an exciting Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of Saturday's Illinois vs. UConn showdown. The bet $1, get 10 100% profit boost tokens promotion requires code SICZRDYW and delivers enhanced value for the next 10 wagers. This April 4 welcome offer provides excellent opportunities for betting on the national semifinal matchup between the Fighting Illini and Huskies, while exploring various sportsbook promos available.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Illinois vs. UConn betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW transforms a simple $1 wager into 10 valuable profit boost tokens. Each token doubles your winnings on qualifying bets up to $25, creating substantial value for Illinois vs. UConn betting and future wagers. New customers must place their first qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation to activate this promotion.

The promotion includes specific terms and conditions:

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 required.

Each profit boost token applies to wagers of $25 or less.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Bonus bets, reward credits, and super boosts are excluded.

Round robin wagers do not count as qualifying bets.

For example, if you bet $20 on Illinois to cover the spread and win, the 100% profit boost would double your winnings from $18 to $36 (assuming -110 odds). Conversely, if UConn covers and your bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake while retaining your remaining profit boost tokens for future wagers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the promo code for Caesars ahead of Illinois vs. UConn

Claiming this valuable promotion requires three simple steps before Saturday's tip-off:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW during the sign-up process. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your new account and prepare for betting. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on Illinois vs. UConn or any other available sports market.

After completing these steps, Caesars Sportsbook automatically credits your account with 10 100% profit boost tokens. Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the college basketball season. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the Rewards section within the mobile app. These rotating offers complement the welcome promotion and provide continued value for Illinois vs. UConn betting and other sporting events.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, ensuring both new and existing customers have access to competitive bonuses and enhanced betting opportunities across all major sports and tournaments.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.