Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 100% Profit Boosts for NCAA Tournament Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Saturday's college basketball quarterfinals action. The promotion awards 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager on games like Iowa vs. Illinois or Purdue vs. Arizona. Bettors can explore this and other sportsbook promos available as of March 28.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first real money wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential winnings on those bets. This promotion must be claimed within 30 days of opening your account, and your first wager determines eligibility for the entire offer.

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Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers for this promotion:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Bonus bets or other bonus funds cannot be used.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are not eligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

For example, if you bet $10 on Iowa to cover the spread against Illinois and win, you would receive your original stake plus winnings. With a 100% profit boost applied to a future $25 wager on Purdue vs. Arizona, a winning bet would double your profit portion while returning your original stake. If your boosted wager loses, you only lose your original stake amount.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your college basketball quarterfinals betting bonus

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer requires completing three simple steps before Saturday's quarterfinal games tip off.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying real money wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market.

Once you complete these steps, Caesars Sportsbook will credit your account with 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses. Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the Promotions tab within their account dashboard. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers around major sporting events, including college basketball tournament games and other popular betting markets throughout the year.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.