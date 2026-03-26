Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 100% Profit Boosts for NCAA Tournament Round 3

New users can claim an outstanding welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament Round 3 action. The promotion rewards first-time bettors with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. Thursday's slate features four compelling matchups as teams battle to reach the final eight, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available through March 26.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first real money wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential profits on those bets. This promotion must be claimed within 30 days of opening your account, and your first wager determines eligibility.

Consider betting on Thursday's intriguing matchups like Texas versus Purdue or Iowa against Nebraska. If you place a $10 wager on Texas +3.5 at +110 odds and apply a profit boost token, a winning bet would return $32 instead of the standard $21. Should your initial qualifying wager lose, you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on future bets throughout the tournament.

Several wager types do not qualify for this promotion:

• Wagers using existing profit boost tokens.

• Bets placed with reward credits or bonus funds.

• Super boosts or round robin wagers.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your NCAA Tournament Round 3 betting bonus

Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boost tokens for Thursday's tournament action:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the registration process by providing personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying real money wager of $1 or more on any sports market within 30 days. Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for tournament season

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular customers can find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special tournament promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay insurance options, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.