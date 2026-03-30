Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB and College Basketball Action
New bettors can capitalize on Monday's exciting slate of NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW. This welcome offer rewards your first $1 wager with 10 100% profit boost tokens, perfect for betting on today's action across multiple sports. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 30.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW transforms your first qualifying wager into a valuable collection of profit boosts. After placing any qualifying bet of at least $1 on NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball action, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future wagers up to $25 each.
These profit boosts work perfectly for Monday's diverse sports lineup. If you bet $20 on the Blue Jays to win their home opener and they deliver a victory, your profit boost would double your winnings from that successful wager. Similarly, backing an NBA playoff contender in a crucial late-season matchup or supporting a college basketball underdog in tournament action becomes more rewarding with doubled profits.
Key terms for this promotion include:
• Must use promo code SICZRDYW during registration.
• First wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.
• Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of first bet outcome.
• Each boost applies to wagers up to $25 maximum.
• Tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts, Round Robin bets, or wagers using bonus funds.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your profit boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball betting
Getting started with this Caesars welcome offer takes just minutes before Monday's games begin.
- Register a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account.
- Place your qualifying first wager of $1 or more on any NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball market.
- Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens to use on future bets up to $25 each.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for existing users through various promotional opportunities. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and bonus opportunities tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.