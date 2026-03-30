Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB and College Basketball Action

New bettors can capitalize on Monday's exciting slate of NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW. This welcome offer rewards your first $1 wager with 10 100% profit boost tokens , perfect for betting on today's action across multiple sports. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 30.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW transforms your first qualifying wager into a valuable collection of profit boosts. After placing any qualifying bet of at least $1 on NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball action, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future wagers up to $25 each.

These profit boosts work perfectly for Monday's diverse sports lineup. If you bet $20 on the Blue Jays to win their home opener and they deliver a victory, your profit boost would double your winnings from that successful wager. Similarly, backing an NBA playoff contender in a crucial late-season matchup or supporting a college basketball underdog in tournament action becomes more rewarding with doubled profits.

Key terms for this promotion include:

• Must use promo code SICZRDYW during registration.

• First wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.

• Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of first bet outcome.

• Each boost applies to wagers up to $25 maximum.

• Tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts, Round Robin bets, or wagers using bonus funds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your profit boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball betting

Getting started with this Caesars welcome offer takes just minutes before Monday's games begin.

Register a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your qualifying first wager of $1 or more on any NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball market. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens to use on future bets up to $25 each.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for existing users through various promotional opportunities. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and bonus opportunities tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.