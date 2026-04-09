Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for Thursday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager on Thursday's loaded sports slate. The promotion requires promo code SICZRDYW and rewards bettors with boosts for their next 10 wagers up to $25 each. Thursday delivers prime betting opportunities across MLB's early season, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL division races and the Masters opening round at Augusta National, making this an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available through April 9.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's sports action

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles the winnings on wagers up to $25, creating significant value for bettors targeting Thursday's diverse sports offerings. The promotion requires using promo code SICZRDYW during registration and placing the first wager within 30 days of account creation.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum first wager of $1 required.

Each profit boost applies to wagers up to $25.

Wagers with odds shorter than -500 do not qualify.

Bonus bets, reward credits and super boosts are excluded.

First wager must be placed within 30 days of registration.

For example, if you wager $20 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +800 odds and apply a profit boost token, a winning bet would return $160 in winnings plus your $20 stake instead of the standard $80 profit. Conversely, if you bet $15 on an NBA playoff contender at +200 odds with a boost applied, you would receive $60 in winnings instead of $30 if successful, though you would still lose your stake if the bet loses.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Thursday's games

New bettors can quickly access this promotion and start wagering on Thursday's MLB games, NBA matchups, NHL contests and Masters opening round action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including date of birth, email address and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible sports market with odds better than -500. Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your first wager settles.

For detailed analysis of features, betting options and user experience, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for existing customers through daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens and special event promotions. Current users can find these enhanced betting opportunities in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are regularly updated. The sportsbook frequently features boosted odds on popular markets, same-game parlay insurance and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.