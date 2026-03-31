Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for Tuesday MLB, NBA and NHL Games

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager on Tuesday's loaded sports slate. This welcome offer provides excellent value for betting on MLB, NBA and NHL action on March 31. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your wagering opportunities.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Tuesday's action-packed schedule. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each.

This promotion works perfectly for Tuesday's diverse betting opportunities across three major sports. Whether you're backing the undefeated Yankees in their road test against Seattle, taking the Knicks against Houston in a crucial NBA matchup, or betting the Red Wings versus Penguins in a pivotal NHL clash, your initial $1 wager unlocks significant bonus value.

For example, if you place a $1 bet on the Dodgers to beat Cleveland and it wins at +120 odds, you'd collect $2.20 total. Then you could use one of your 100% profit boost tokens on a $25 wager on the Stars versus Bruins NHL game. If that boosted bet wins at +110 odds, instead of collecting $47.50 normally, the profit boost would double your $22.50 profit to $45, giving you $70 total.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Wagers using bonus funds or Reward Credits don't qualify.

• You have 30 days after account opening to place your qualifying wager.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Tuesday's MLB, NBA and NHL slate

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer takes just a few simple steps to unlock your profit boost tokens for Tuesday's games.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the registration process by providing your personal information and verifying your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your qualifying first wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market with odds better than -500. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through ongoing promotions for existing users. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special betting opportunities that complement regular wagering activities.

Current customers can discover these additional promotions by navigating to the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The platform regularly updates its promotional offerings, including same-game parlay boosts, specific sport-focused enhancements, and seasonal campaigns that align with major sporting events throughout the year.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.